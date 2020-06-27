Santa Maria man arrested for possession of stolen AR-15 rifle, ammunition, narcotics

Crime

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Maria police arrested a man after their Special Enforcement Team conducted a narcotics investigation at a motel on Friday.

The incident occurred around 8 p.m. at the motel on the 1600 block of S. Broadway.

During the investigation, officers contacted 41-year-old Jesus Tobias, a convicted felon. Tobias was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, a stolen AR-15 rifle, 159 rounds of .223 ammunition, a high capacity rifle magazine and a methamphetamine smoking pipe.

Police discovered the AR-15 rifle was previously reported stolen out of San Luis Obispo County.

Tobias was arrested at the scene and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail.