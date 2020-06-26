Escaped Salinas Valley inmate located in Nipomo

Crime

NIPOMO, Calif. - Special agents with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) apprehended a missing inmate from the Salinas Valley State Prison (SVSP) in Nipomo on Friday.

The CDCR said 37-year-old inmate Edgar C. Delgado walked away from the Minimum Support Facility at SVSP on Tuesday, June 23.

After investigating, CDCR Special Service Unit agents from Fresno and the Bay Area along with members of the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Gang Task Force responded to a fast-food restaurant in Nipomo around 1:52 p.m. on Friday where they believed Delgado was located.

Upon arriving, Delgado was quickly arrested without incident and transported back to SVSP.

The CDCR said Delgado was admitted from Santa Barbara County on March 1, 2019, to serve a four-year sentence for being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance for sale. He was scheduled to be released in June 2021.

Monterey County District Attorney’s Office will determine if he will receive escape charges.

SVSP houses about 2,900 minimum- and maximum-custody male inmates. The prison is located in Monterey County.