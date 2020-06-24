Six arrested in Goleta after allegedly chasing two people with a shotgun

Crime

GOLETA, Calif. -- Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Deputies arrested six people on Monday.

Deputies were called to the Motel 6 on Calle Real around 8 p.m. to a report of people pointing a gun at two people in the parking lot, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

The suspects ran after the two victims through the Zodo's bowling parking lot.

During the search for the suspects, deputies spoke with two women leaving a hotel room with three children. The women told the deputies they did not know anything about the incident, according to the sheriff's office.

When the women provided their identification, deputies found one of them was the owner of the vehicle believed to be associated with the suspects.

The two women, 24-year-old Ana Sanchez of Santa Barbara and Yesenia Ybarra, were arrested for obstruction and their children were picked up by a family member. Authorities said a loaded shotgun was found on the rear floorboard of the vehicle.

When deputies attempted to enter their hotel room, they found four people inside. Deputies forced the door open and took the following 4 subjects into custody; 25-year-old Brandon Topete of Goleta, 24-year-old Gilberto Solis of Goleta, 18-year old Jorge Fernandez of Goleta, and 18-year-old Dylan Jaregui-Salinas of Goleta.

All four men were charged with conspiracy and assault with a firearm.