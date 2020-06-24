Gang members arrested with loaded handgun, violation of parole

Crime

OXNARD, Calif. - Two documented gang members were arrested Tuesday night during a traffic stop. Both found to be in violation of their parole.

The Oxnard Police Department gang unit, with the help of a K9, pulled over a vehicle around 8:43 p.m. near the intersection of Rose Ave. and Camino Del Sol. During the stop officers learned that two of the men in the car were on supervised release.





The drive, Daniel Dominguez from Oxnard, was on parole for robbery. Passenger Ulysses Fregoso, from Bakersfield, was on parole for theft. Both men were searched and officers say they found a loaded handgun on Fregoso, a violation of his parole. The gun was not registered to him.

Fregoso and Dominguez were arrested without incident.