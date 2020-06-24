Five arrested on drugs, firearms charges in Santa Maria

Crime

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Five people were arrested on various drugs and firearms charges in Santa Maria Tuesday.

It happened around 3:10 p.m. after officers responded to a report of a person with a gun at a business on the 500 block of North Broadway.

SMPD officers arrived on scene and were able to detain five people without incident. Officers recovered two handguns, one of which was reported stolen out of Southern California, and different quantities of methamphetamine, prescription drugs and cannabis.

All five people were arrested and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail where they will await various drugs and firearms charges.

The five people have been identified as: