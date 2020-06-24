Arrests made in Atascadero bank robbery investigation

Crime

ATASCADERO, Calif. - Two people wanted for a robbery at an Atascadero credit union were arrested last week thanks to tips provided by the public.

Kalvyn Voshal, 27, and Adreanna Rostro, 23, from Paso Robles were arrested last Friday in connection to a robbery that happened on May 28 at the Golden 1 Credit Union on El Camino Real.

Police say a white man, believed to be Voshal, entered the bank and gave the teller a note demanding money and warning that he had a gun. He then fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash and was seen getting into a black four-door sedan.

Last Wednesday, police released images of the suspected bank robber and his female accomplice that were obtained from a local business's security camera.

Police said they received numerous tips within hours of the photos being released. Detectives began following these new leads and identified Voshal and Rostro as the two people pictured in the photos.

On Friday, only two days after the images were released to the public, Voshal and Rostro were arrested. They were booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail where they now await felony charges for bank robbery, burglary and criminal conspiracy.

The Atascadero Police Department was assisted by the FBI in this investigation.