Man found guilty for first-degree murder, rape of 81-year-old woman in 1980 cold case

Crime

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - The Ventura County District Attorney announced that an Oxnard man was found guilty by a jury for the killing and rape of an 81-year-old woman in 1980.

The DA said 59-year-old Lenard Chester of Oxnard severely beat and raped Leah Bullis in her home in Oxnard between the evening of November 30 and the morning of December 1 in 1980.

Bullis was found by neighbors in her bedroom in the late morning of December 1. She was transported to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Decades passed with no lead on who Bullis' attacker was.

Things finally started to look up after 38 years when Lenard Chester was identified as a suspect in 2018, using forensic DNA analysis technology.

Oxnard police began diving back into the cold case. A jury finally determined that Chester was guilty of first-degree murder with the special circumstances that the murder was committed while in the commission of rape and burglary.

The DA said Chester will be sentenced on July 20, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. in courtroom 48 of the Ventura County Superior Court.

He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Chester is being held in the Ventura County Jail with no bail until his hearing.