Man arrested for stealing mail in Orcutt, deputies searching for additional suspect

Crime

ORCUTT, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man who was allegedly stealing mail in the area of Aiden Way and Via Steffron in Orcutt.

The Sheriff's Office recieved the call around 2 a.m. on Friday, June 19.

Upon arriving at the scene, deputies said they contacted 44-year-old David Seviere of Santa Maria near the neighborhood's community mailboxes.

After investigating, deputies found stolen mail from several nearby neighborhoods in Seviere's vehicle. Deputies describe his car as a blue lifted GMC Jimmy.

Deputies reported also finding keys that were modified to open mailboxes located inside the vehicle along with a stun gun.

The Sheriff's Office said that Seviere is a registered felon and is prohibited from possessing a stun gun.

Seviere was arrested on charges of mail theft, possession of burglary tools and for being a felon in possession of a stun gun. He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail but released on $0 bail in accordance with Emergency Rule 4 which was extended indefinitely by the County's Superior Court on Saturday.

The Sheriff's Office said they are still searching for a woman who was reportedly seen with Seviere before deputies arrived. The woman has not yet been located, however, deputies suspect she was involved in the mail theft.

The investigation is ongoing. Deputies are asking for video footage anyone might possess of Seviere or the woman. This footage may come from doorbell cameras or home surveillance systems.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident or the suspects is encouraged to contact the Santa Maria Sheriff's Substation at (805) 934-6150 or email Sr. Deputy Robertson at dar3049@sbsheriff.org .