Hollywood producer faces rape charges in Santa Barbara County after three-year investigation

Crime

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Hollywood producer David Guillod is facing 11 felony counts, including rape and kidnap to commit rape in connection with alleged attacks between 2012 and 2015.

On Monday, the 53-year-old producer reportedly surrendered to authorities in Santa Barbara County after a three-year investigation.

Guillod's film producing credits include "Atomic Blonde,""The Intruder" and most recently "Extraction" on Netflix.

Guillod faces multiple counts in Santa Barbara County, where he's accused of kidnapping and rape in December of 2014.

He's also facing multiple counts in Los Angeles County for alleged sexual assaults that took place in May 2012 and January 2015.

Charges were filed after investigations were conducted by the Santa Barbra County Sheriff’s Department and the Los Angeles Police Department, along with District Attorneys of Santa Barbara County and Los Angeles County.

Guillod is currently in custody at the Santa Barbara County Jail, with bail set at 3 million dollars. If convicted, he faces 21 years to life in prison.

If any additional victims would like to come forward, or if anyone has additional information, contact Detective Joaquin Oliver with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department at 805-681-4100.