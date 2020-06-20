Man arrested for allegedly trying to throw girlfriend off motel balcony in San Simeon

Crime

SAN SIMEON, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office arrested a man after he allegedly tried to throw his girlfriend off a balcony at the Silver Surf Motel in San Simeon early Saturday morning.

Deputies received a call for a domestic violence dispute around 12:30 a.m. and responded to the motel on the 9300 block of Castillo Drive.

Upon arriving, deputies located a woman who said she had gotten into an argument with her boyfriend that night. During the argument, her boyfriend reportedly struck her head with his fist.

The woman said she retreated to the balcony of the second-story motel room when her boyfriend threatened to kill her and allegedly tried to throw her over the balcony railing.

Fortunately, her boyfriend failed to throw her off the balcony and the woman was able to call 911.

Deputies identified the boyfriend as 42-year-old Jerrod LaRue from Visalia.

LaRue was consequently arrested on charges of attempted murder and was booked into the SLO County Jail.

The Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate this incident.