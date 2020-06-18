Paso Robles shooter believed to have stolen 2 handguns from San Luis Obispo business the week of the shootings

Crime

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Paso Robles shooter Mason James Lira has been identified as the suspect in a commercial burglary that took place days before several shootings in Paso Robles the week of June 10. These shootings left one man dead and several officers wounded as they sought to locate and apprehend Lira. After a series of shootings, Lira was fatally hit and pronounced dead at the scene on June 11.

San Luis Obispo police said they responded to the 900 block of Osos at 12:52 p.m. on June 9 after receiving a call about a commercial burglary.

Upon arriving, SLO police got in contact with the victim of the burglary, a private local attorney. The victim explained that an unknown person entered their business through an unlocked rear window. The burglary reportedly occurred between 5:30 p.m. on June 8 and 6:30 a.m. on June 9.

The victim reported a list of items that had been taken during the incident, including clothing, jewelry, a duffle bag and two handguns as well as an unknown amount of ammunition. The guns were more specifically described as a .38 caliber revolver and 40 caliber semi-automatic handgun.

During the investigation, detectives obtained surveillance footage showing the suspect, who they now identify as shooter Mason James Lira, walking behind the business.

Surveillance footage shows Mason Lira walking in the alley behind the library.

Investigators recalled a potentially connected incident at 4:27 p.m. on June 8 in which Lira threatened to shoot a bus driver in the head while exiting the bus.

With Lira identified as shooter in the Paso Robles shootings, investigators were able to identify several connections between the stolen firearms and the firearms used in the shootings.

Based on this evidence, Mason Lira was confirmed as the suspect in this commercial burglary.

This is still an ongoing investigation, however. San Luis Obispo Police are

working with investigators at the Sheriff’s Department to determine if the guns stolen from the City of San Luis Obispo were the same guns used in the shooting in Paso Robles.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact Detective Inglehart at 805-594-8037.