SLO Sheriff searching for vehicle possibly connected to Paso Robles shooting

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to locate the driver of a vehicle that was seen moments before Mason Lira began shooting.

The sheriff's office released an image of a white Dodge Ram pickup truck that was seen in the area of 10th Street and Riverside in Paso Robles last Wednesday. The truck was seen leaving the area around 4:20 a.m., about one minute before shots rang out.

The truck is described as a white Dodge Ram quad cab with a silver tool box in the bed. The sheriff's office says the truck appears to have chrome rims. The license plate is unreadable.

Anyone with information on this truck or the driver, is urged to contact the Sheriff's Detective Division at 805-781-4500.

The sheriff's office is also asking any members of the community who witnessed anything related to this incident to contact detective. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 805-549-786) or by visiting their website.