Atascadero police release images of bank robbery suspects

Crime

ATASCADERO, Calif. - The Atascadero Police Department released new images Wednesday of two people wanted in connection to a May bank robbery.

The bank robbery happened on May 28 at the Golden 1 Credit Union on El Camino Real.

A white man entered the bank and gave the teller a note demanding money and warning them that he had a gun, police said. The man fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash and was seen getting into a black four-door sedan, possibly a Nissan.

The Atascadero Police Department released images of two people wanted in connection to a May bank robbery

Investigators obtained some security footage from a local business and on Wednesday, the Atascadero Police Department released two images that show a man and woman in a vehicle. Police say these two people are suspects in the bank robbery.

Anyone who may recognize either of the people in these photos is urged to contact the Atascadero Police Department 805-461-5051.

The FBI is assisting with the investigation.