SLO Sheriff asking for footage related to Paso Robles shooting

Crime

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office is asking for anyone who may have footage that captured any part of last week's shootings in Paso Robles that left one man dead and four officers wounded following multiple shootouts with Mason James Lira.

The sheriff's office is asking for any residents or business owners who may have captured video that could be of use in the ongoing investigation.

This includes any video during the night of Tuesday, June 9 through the afternoon of Thursday, June 11.

Detectives are primarily interested in surveillance footage from downtown Paso Robles as well as businesses near the intersection of Highway 46 and Ramada Drive.

Detectives are asking anyone with home security cameras, doorbell cameras or any other devices to check their footage for anything that might be helpful in the investigation.

If you have any video, you are asked to contact the Sheriff's Detective Division at 805-781-4500.

The sheriff's office is also requesting that anyone who may have witnessed anything related to the deadly shootings to contact detectives at the same number.

Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 805-549-7867 or visiting their website.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office will be leading the investigation.