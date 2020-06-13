Ventura man arrested on residential burglary charges

Crime

VENTURA, Calif. - Ventura police received a call regarding a residential burglary Friday afternoon at the 700 block of Akron Avenue.

The call came in around 1:55 p.m. Officers responded to the residence and took down a detailed report of all property that was stolen before leaving.

Later that day, around 5:28 p.m., police received a call about someone throwing trash near a dumpster at Buena High School.

Upon arriving, officers located 38-year-old Joseph Romero who was going through the garbage.

Police began investigating Romero which included searching his pickup truck. Police said they found objects matching the list of stolen property from the earlier burglary in the back of the pickup.

Officers then decided to do a probation search of Romero's home where the remaining stolen property from the burglary was located.

Crime Scene Investigators came out and processed the burglary. Police said investigators found further evidence linking Romero to the crime.

Romero was arrested for residential burglary, possession of stolen property and vehicle vandalism.

A search of the Ventura County Superior Court records shows that Romero has been convicted of theft and multiple drug-related crimes.