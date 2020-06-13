Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies search for stolen vehicle and carjacking suspect

Crime

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a carjacking in the area of San Simeon Drive and Turnpike Road.

The incident occurred around 10:43 p.m. on Friday.

After investigating, deputies determined that a Hispanic man who is about 5-foot-8 with a thin build approached the victim who was in their silver Mazda 3 hatchback.

The man reportedly brandished a firearm and forced the victim out of their vehicle. The man then drove away in the victim's car.

Deputies continue to search for the stolen Mazda and the suspect.

The Mazda has a California license plate with the number 7HKU198.

The carjacking suspect is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees the stolen car is urged to call 911 immediately and not approach the car or anyone inside.

If you have any information about this incident or the potential location of the car, you can leave an anonymous tip by calling (805) 681-4171 or visiting the Sheriff's website here.