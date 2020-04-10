Tip jar thefts hurt even more during lean times

Crime

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - It's been called the "smash and grab" or "dine and dash" mentality of criminals to steal something fast and run.

Tip jars are being stolen from counter tops and the pain is even deeper during lean financial times for many businesses.

This week someone did just that at Reynaldo's Bakery in Carpinteria, leaving in a burst with the dollars and coins kicked back from customers.

It happened around noon Wednesday.

Other reports have come in from Santa Barbara and Ventura County small business owners such as delis and coffee shops who often have a can or jar next to the register.

Many of the workers, who still have jobs, are, in some cases working less than they did before the coronavirus crisis, and in need the extra dollars to make ends meet.

To thwart future thieves some containers are being secured to the counter tops and have small openings in the lids.