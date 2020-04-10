Santa Barbara woman charged in stabbing death of family member

Crime

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Superior Court for Santa Barbara County determined the charges for a woman who was arrested for killing a female family member on Tuesday.

The court ruled that Leinani Nalani McClintic, 41, is guilty of premeditated murder after she allegedly used a knife to stab 76-year-old Hiilani Mikaitis to death on Tuesday, April 7.

Santa Barbara police responded to the homicide Wednesday morning after receiving a call about a body that was found on the 1500 block of Kowalski Avenue.

Homicide detectives and Department of Justice Crime specialists were also called to the scene.