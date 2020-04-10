Driver arrested for DUI in fatal Highway 154 crash

Crime

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The driver of the Mazda that fatally collided with a Toyota 4Runner along Highway 154 on Thursday has been arrested for DUI.

Brian W. Dul of Goleta was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs and causing injury after the crash which occurred at Painted Cave Road just before 6 p.m.

California Highway Patrol investigated the crash and reported that the Mazda, driven by Dul, had been traveling eastbound on Highway 154 when it crossed over into the westbound lane right in front of the Toyota.

The two vehicles collided in the westbound lane.

Both of the occupants in the Toyota sustained minor injuries. The passenger, a 52-year-old woman from Long Beach, was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for further treatment.

22-year-old Dul sustained moderate injuries and was also transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The passenger of the Mazda, 21-year-old Cole Debortoli of Santa Barbara, sustained critical injuries and was transported to Cottage Hospital. Sadly, he died from his wounds later that night.

During the investigation, officers determined that Dul was impaired at the time of the crash and arrested him.

The crash is still under investigation by CHP. Anyone with more information is encouraged to contact CHP at (805) 967-1234.