Woman found fatally stabbed in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif. - Oxnard police responded to a call to check the well-being of a woman who was down on the ground in front of businesses on the 200 block of West Pleasant Valley Road early Thursday morning.

Officers and EMS arrived around 2:05 a.m. when they located a 67-year-old woman unconscious on the ground suffering from lacerations on her face.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the woman was a known transient who frequented the area. The cause of her death was not immediately determined but was ruled as a suspicious death.

After further examination by the Ventura County Medical Examiner's office, Oxnard police were informed that the woman also suffered from a small stab wound to her torso.

Major Crimes investigators responded to the scene and took over the homicide investigation. This investigation is still ongoing. Investigators are seeking the public’s assistance with any information regarding this incident as the suspect is still unknown.

Detectives encourage anyone who may have video or photographs of all or part of the incident to upload their media directly to investigators through the Evidence Submission Portal.

Anyone who has more information or was a witness to this crime is urged to contact Detective John Sunia at (805) 385-7760 or the Oxnard Police Department at (805) 385-7600. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the Ventura County Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or visit their website to submit a tip via text or email.

As a reminder, the City of Oxnard offers a reward of $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of any individuals responsible for committing homicides within the city.