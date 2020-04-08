Santa Barbara police investigating possible homicide

Crime

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Police Department is investigating a possible homicide after a person was found dead in the city.

Police responded to a call regarding a person down at 9:11 a.m. A body was found on the 1500 block of Kowalski Avenue.

Police are investigating the incident as a homicide, according to police spokesman Anthony Wagner.

Police have a suspect in custody according to Wagner.

The investigation is ongoing. SBPD said they will release additional information at a later time.