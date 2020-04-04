Paso Robles police search for shooting suspect

Crime

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - The Paso Robles Police Department responded to a shooting in the area of 2nd and Vine Streets on Saturday.

After arriving, officers and EMS personnel located a 24-year-old victim with a single gunshot wound in his left shoulder.

Police said the victim was heavily intoxicated and could only tell officers he believed the suspect left the scene in a silver car. He also said there were no witnesses to the shooting as he was alone when it happened.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for the treatment of his non-life threatening wounds.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to call the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464 and ask for Detective Jeremy Petlachi.

If you wish to stay anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers' 24-hour hotline at 549-STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).