Lompoc police arrest suspect in February shooting

Crime

LOMPOC, Calif. - Lompoc police arrested a man Tuesday in connection to a shooting that took place in February.

On Feb. 29, a man was shot on the 600 block of North H Street. According to police, the shooter used gang slogans prior to the shooting the man who was standing outside of his vehicle.

The man suffered a single non-life threatening gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Lompoc police detectives continued to investigate and eventually identified 18-year-old Daniel Diaz Salazar as a suspect in the shooting.

On Tuesday around 1:30 p.m., Salazar was located and arrested in connection to the shooting.

He is expected to be charged with attempted murder and participating in an illegal street gang.

Anyone with additional information in this case is asked to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341