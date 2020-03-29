Two people arrested in connection to assault in Santa Barbara on Friday

Crime

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Police Department announced that two people have been arrested in connection to the fight that occurred on Friday near Sola Street and San Andres Street.

Police said the fight left two Santa Barbara residents hospitalized with what appear to be stab wounds.

Previous Coverage: Stabbing victims hospitalized after violent Santa Barbara Westside assault scene

Santa Barbara Police Department Detectives arrested Christian Menth, 22, and Miguel Ascencio, 18, on Saturday for conspiracy and attempted murder for the benefit of a criminal street gang.

Both subjects were booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail on warrants and $600,000 bail.

This investigation remains ongoing.