Three arrested for vehicle theft, burglary and evading police in Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - The Paso Robles Police Department responded to an attempted vehicle theft around 5 a.m. Saturday morning.

A Paso Robles resident said he heard his garage door opening that morning and went to investigate. He ended up finding a man near his car. The man, later identified as 26-year-old Ricardo Magana, had opened the resident's garage door and was attempting to get inside his vehicle.

During the confrontation, Magana fled the residence and got into a black Ford Edge that was waiting for him out front. The Ford Edge then accelerated out of the area.

The victim said that Magana got into the passenger seat of the car, and he noticed a Hispanic female in the driver's seat as well as a juvenile in the backseat. The driver was later identified as 24-year-old Christina Rogers and the juvenile was found to be a 16-year-old relative of Rogers and Magana.

Paso Robles officers said they located the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. However, as the officer approached the driver, the vehicle fled.

Police said they located the car again on a residential street just as the suspects were exiting the vehicle to flee on foot.

Police later determined that the Ford Edge was reported stolen out of Shafter, CA, and the license plates were also stolen from another vehicle in Paso Robles.

The three suspects were found walking in the area a few hours later and consequently arrested. They were booked into County Jail on charges of burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle and evading police.

During the investigation, police learned that a fourth suspect was still outstanding. 26-year-old Joel Nunez was identified and located in front of a Walmart. He was arrested for his involvement in the crimes.

Joel Nunez, 26

The 16-year-old girl was cited and released to her family.

Officers are continuing to investigate if the stolen vehicle is associated with prior theft reports as well as other follow up investigations.

Anyone with more information about this case is encouraged to contact the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464. Those who want to remain anonymous can call the Crime Stoppers' 24-hour hotline at 549-STOP or by texting "SLOTIPS" plus their message to CRIMES (274637).