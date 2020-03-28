Stabbing victims hospitalized after violent Santa Barbara Westside assault scene

Crime

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara Police say they deployed a multi-block response to an assault scene Friday afternoon on San Andres St. at Sola that sent two victims to Cottage Hospital.

Witnesses say it took place about 5:30 p.m. during a time when citizens were asked to stay inside except for essential trips due to the coronavirus concerns.

One of the injured was stabbed in the lower back. He was transported by AMR after receiving medical treatment on the scene. Another person showed up on his own later.

A group of at least six men were reportedly involved using knives, bats, a hammer and a reported pellet gun. An age range was not given.

Shattered glass from a white vehicle was on the street near a laundry business with customers still inside watching police string rolls of yellow emergency tape across the street and crime scene.

Suspects scattered as police came in with several units from various directions using lights and sirens.

Some were at the crime scene. Others were blocks away in a creek and Bohnett Park for more than an hour tracking some of those involved.

Witnesses were interviewed and video surveillance was obtained from nearby businesses.

Across Carrillo street another group was stopped at Canon Perdido St. They were checked for signs of being involved in the fight. They were frisked and all of their hands and arms were inspected. They were released, some to their parents.

The side of a building nearby had fresh gang tagging.

No arrests were reported Friday evening.

Earlier in the week a chest stabbing was reported near Mason and Milpas St. in a group fight that sent another young man to the hospital with wounds.

Santa Barbara City Councilmember Alejandra Gutierrez has been outspoken to parents and community leaders to urge their children and family members to remain inside during the virus crisis to prevent the spread to people who are now not impacted, especially the elderly and vulnerable. She also called on stepped up solutions using existing groups and leaders who are working with gangs and teens to avoid street violence and focus on education and careers.