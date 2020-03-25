Oxnard Police search for robbery suspects

Crime

OXNARD, Calif. - Oxnard Police searched for two men in their 20s who are accused of stealing a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette, according to the police department.

Officers were called to a report of a carjacking about 8:50 p.m. Monday near Fourth and E Street.

A victim said he was playing basketball when two men demanded the keys to his vehicle. The victim said one of the men had a gun.

After they got the keys, one of the suspects drove off got in the victim's vehicle. The other suspect drove away in another vehicle.

Officers say they used police dogs and unmanned aerial vehicles to look for the suspect who drove off in the stolen vehicle but could not find him.

The stolen car was found near the intersection of Fourth and F Street. It was later returned to the victim.

A loaded firearm was found in a nearby backyard.

Anyone with information regarding this case or other criminal activity is encouraged to contact the Oxnard Police Department at (805) 385-7600, or online via the Oxnard Police Department’s website: www.oxnardpd.org, and clicking on Report Suspicious Activity.

Any witness can also remain anonymous by calling the Ventura County Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477, or visiting www.venturacountycrimestoppers.org