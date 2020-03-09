Noise complaint leads to arrest for drugs, illegal gun

Crime

OXNARD, Calif. - An overnight noise complaint led to the arrest of an Oxnard man who was found with drugs and an illegal gun.

Oxnard Police officers were called to the 1800 block of Macarthur Place around 1:30 a.m. Monday. When they arrived officers observed a man walking away from his vehicle in an attempt to flee, according to police.

Oxnard PD

Miguel Garcia, 22, was arrested. Police say they found drug paraphernalia in his possession and additional drugs with a loaded revolver in the vehicle. The gun was not registered to Garcia.

He was arrested for various firearms and narcotic related charges.