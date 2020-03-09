LA Sheriff’s units in Carpinteria in possible homicide case

Crime

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - A possible homicide case from Los Angeles has brought investigators to Carpinteria where an arrest has been made.



Two addresses were search by both detectives from LA Sheriff's Department and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department on Thursday.



One was on Carpinteria Ave. and the other was on Bailard Ave. where numerous law enforcement vehicles were spotted.



The two victims, a mother and daughter went missing around Christmas in Los Angeles. According to the Santa Barbara Sheriff's office the two are believed to have been former Carpinteria residents.



The Bailard Ave. address is where the mother of the unnamed suspect lives.The 4699 Carpinteria Ave. address is where the suspect reportedly lived.



A small pickup truck with a camper, said to be the missing woman's vehicle was located in Carpinteria six weeks ago.



Late Thursday, the Sheriff's department said the suspect wanted in this case turned himself in but no other details have been released.



(The Coastal View News - Carpinteria contributed to this report)