Cannabis farmers give $25k to local youth groups

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - A coalition of 13 Carpinteria Valley cannabis farms continues to donate money back to the community. This month CARP Growers handed out $21,000 in grants for scholarship programs at Girls Inc. and the Carpinteria Children's Project.

CARP Growers also donated $3800 to help pay for extra expenses at the Carpinteria High School graduation. The money will help cover the cost of posters made for the socially distanced graduation in June.

“One of the biggest issues right now is finding safe enrichment for children in our community,” said Tristan Strauss, President of CARP Growers. “Working families have been hit hard financially by the pandemic. Parents shouldn’t have to choose between getting back to work and finding safe childcare, so we hope providing scholarships can fill this glaring need.”

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria and Carpinteria Children’s Project have reopened at limited capacity and with strict safety protocols. They will be relied upon for child care for working families when school resumes in August with distance learning because of the spread of coronavirus.

“Thank you to CARP Growers for its continued investment in our program,” said Jamie Collins, Executive Director of Girls Inc. of Carpinteria. “We are committed to being able to continue to provide affordable care for our families, and the additional scholarship funds will be critical as families navigate paying for full-time childcare.”

CARP Growers awards community grants quarterly. Applicants for the next round of grants will be considered through September. Nonprofit organizations can begin the application process online. In 2019 the organization gifted $100,000 to community causes.