New filter system improves air quality in Carpinteria cannabis farm

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - A new air purification system is in use in Carpinteria to clean the cannabis odor coming out of the Autumn Brands Farm.

It's located on Foothill Rd. in an area where numerous growers are operating.

The skunk-like odor from the stretch of similar farms, sometimes more pronounced in one area than another, has been controversial.

Numerous complaints have come in to county officials and lengthy hearings have been held about operational problems and community air quality.

The Molekule system has been designed to remove the volatile organic chemicals (VOC) from the air. Seven units are on the property in addition to a carbon filter system. Both are in use.

The owners says having a filter system for the air is part of the permitting process in Santa Barbara County.

Molekule is also used in hospitals to remove viruses and bacteria.

