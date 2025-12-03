Movies and TV shows casting in Los Angeles

muratart // Shutterstock

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities’ Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you’re a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Los Angeles, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they’re looking to fill.

guruXOX // Shutterstock

‘My Queen Mom Rules’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— PARTY GUESTS (background extra, 20-50)

— OFFICE WORKERS (background extra, 20-50)

— BODYGUARDS (background extra, 25-40)

– Average hourly rate: $17

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the scripted show here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

‘Revenge League’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Cindy Tudor (lead, female, 21-30)

— Loren Clark (supporting, female, 25-34)

– Average hourly rate: $63

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the scripted show here

Media_Photos // Shutterstock

‘Slipstone Project’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Background Talent (background extra, 18-100)

– Average hourly rate: $44

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

Media_Photos // Shutterstock

‘The Cabin’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Loretta (lead, female, 18-50)

— Angel (lead, male, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, trans male, 22-40)

— CABIN Crew (crew)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the short film here

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

‘The Jogger’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Ari (lead, female, 25-35)

— Alex (day player, male, 18-25)

— Emily (supporting, female, 25-35)

– Average hourly rate: $41

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the scripted show here

Media_Photos // Shutterstock

‘Soul Killer II’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Bailey (day player, female, 18-30)

— Detective Greenspan (supporting, female, 30-55)

— Senatorial Staffer (day player, male, 20-40)

– Average hourly rate: $30

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

‘The Bed’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— The Therapist (lead, 30-100)

— The Entity (lead, female, 20-60)

– Average hourly rate: $29

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the short film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

‘The Billionaire Boys’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Josh (lead, male, 25-38)

— Kaitlyn (lead, female, 18-32)

— Blake (lead, male, 22-38)

– Average hourly rate: $100

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the scripted show here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

‘America Down’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Liam or Lacey Davenport (supporting, 5-12)

– Average hourly rate: $30

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

‘After Six Weeks’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Natalie (lead, female, 18-25)

— Fiona (lead, female, 34-42)

– Average hourly rate: $37

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the short film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

‘Lowball’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Jenna (day player, 18-30)

— Ann (supporting, female, 20-35)

– Average hourly rate: $75

– Casting locations: nationwide

– Learn more about the feature film here

KinoMasterskaya // Shutterstock

‘Redhawk: An Original Superhero Story’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Sam Garland (lead, female, non-binary, trans female, 18-30)

– Average hourly rate: $63

– Casting locations: nationwide

– Learn more about the feature film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

‘Gigli: In Search of Some Place Clean, Fan Film’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Stanley (supporting, male, 18-40)

– Average hourly rate: $150

– Casting locations: San Diego, California

– Learn more about the short film here

Tikkyshop // Shutterstock

‘Black Street’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Mark Trumble (supporting, male, 35-45)

— Shane Jackson (lead, male, 21-30)

— Darrell Johnson (lead, male, 21-30)

– Average hourly rate: $31

– Casting locations: San Diego, California

– Learn more about the short film here

Dpongvit // Shutterstock

‘4EVAGOOD’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Love interest (supporting, female, 25-35)

– Average hourly rate: $31

– Casting locations: San Diego, California

– Learn more about the short film here

This story was

produced by

Backstage and reviewed and

distributed by Stacker.