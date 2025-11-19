Movies and TV shows casting in Los Angeles

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities’ Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you’re a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Los Angeles, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they’re looking to fill.

Tikkyshop // Shutterstock

‘Gum’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Eden (lead, female, 18-24)

— Mary (supporting, female, 18-23)

— Ammon (supporting, male, 18-25)

– Average hourly rate: $31

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

‘Canopy Shyness’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Lou (lead, female, 18-35)

— James (lead, female, 18-35)

– Average hourly rate: $31

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the short film here

Media_Photos // Shutterstock

‘Ten Will’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Ten Will (lead, male, 30-65)

— Lillian Hutchinson (supporting, female, 30-65)

— Gena (supporting, female, 4-12)

– Average hourly rate: $15

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

Media_Photos // Shutterstock

‘The Circle in the Sky’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Aya (lead, female, 21-35)

– Average hourly rate: $63

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

‘America Down’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Liam or Lacey Davenport (supporting, 5-12)

– Average hourly rate: $30

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

‘Revenge League’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Cindy Tudor (lead, female, 21-30)

— Loren Clark (supporting, female, 25-34)

– Average hourly rate: $63

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the scripted show here

guruXOX // Shutterstock

‘Whispers in the Walls’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Nurse (day player, female, 23-50)

— Police Officer (background extra, male, 30-60)

— Rose (supporting, 35-50)

– Average hourly rate: $31

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

KinoMasterskaya // Shutterstock

‘My Queen Mom Rules’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— PARTY GUESTS (background extra, 20-50)

— OFFICE WORKERS (background extra, 20-50)

— BODYGUARDS (background extra, 25-40)

– Average hourly rate: $17

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the scripted show here

Dpongvit // Shutterstock

‘Say the Wrong Thing’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Lisa (lead, female, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, 20-30)

— Ryan (lead, male, 20-30)

— David (lead, male, 20-30)

– Average hourly rate: $21

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the short film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

‘Slipstone Project’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Background Talent (background extra, 18-100)

– Average hourly rate: $44

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

‘Lowball’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Ann (supporting, female, 20-35)

— Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

– Average hourly rate: $75

– Casting locations: nationwide

– Learn more about the feature film here

Media_Photos // Shutterstock

‘Around the Clock’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Calvin Lopez (supporting, male, 22-27)

— Production Assistant (crew)

– Average hourly rate: $20

– Casting locations: Long Beach, California

– Learn more about the short film here

muratart // Shutterstock

‘Ash & Xavier’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Cinematographer (crew)

— Xavier Wilson (lead, male, 18-20)

— Ash (lead, male, 40-55)

– Average hourly rate: $100

– Casting locations: Long Beach, California

– Learn more about the short film here

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

‘Dark Files’ S01E03′

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Minh (lead, male, 18-40)

— Trung (lead, male, 18-40)

– Average hourly rate: $37

– Casting locations: San Diego, California

– Learn more about the scripted show here

This story was

produced by

Backstage and reviewed and

distributed by Stacker.