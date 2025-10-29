The highest-value homes in Los Angeles

David Papazian // Shutterstock

Every city has its showpiece homes — the ones that define luxury living. And as prices continue to rise across the U.S., the most valuable properties showcase just how high local markets can go. The high-end housing market in particular has reached new heights in 2025, with the typical luxury home selling for a record $1.35 million in March. The million-dollar price tag no longer even qualifies as “luxury” in most places.

So, what do Los Angeles’ most glamorous homes look like? To find out, Redfin Real Estate found the city’s highest-value homes based on their Redfin Estimate.

#1. 301 N Carolwood Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90077

– Approximate home value: $85,062,252

– Beds: 7

– Baths: 15

– Square feet: 27,228

– See 301 N Carolwood Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90077 on Redfin.com

#2. 10644 Bellagio Rd, Los Angeles, CA 90077

– Approximate home value: $84,065,792

– Beds: 7

– Baths: 20

– Square feet: 28,725

– See 10644 Bellagio Rd, Los Angeles, CA 90077 on Redfin.com

#3. 332 St Cloud Rd, Los Angeles, CA 90077

– Approximate home value: $80,201,726

– Beds: 7

– Baths: 12

– Square feet: 23,227

– See 332 St Cloud Rd, Los Angeles, CA 90077 on Redfin.com

#4. 320 N Carolwood Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90077

– Approximate home value: $76,307,474

– Beds: 6

– Baths: 9

– Square feet: 12,594

– See 320 N Carolwood Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90077 on Redfin.com

#5. 384 Delfern Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90077

– Approximate home value: $73,495,114

– Beds: 10

– Baths: 13

– Square feet: 15,520

– See 384 Delfern Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90077 on Redfin.com

#6. 10671 Chalon Rd, Los Angeles, CA 90077

– Approximate home value: $73,216,285

– Beds: 6

– Baths: 10

– Square feet: 18,023

– See 10671 Chalon Rd, Los Angeles, CA 90077 on Redfin.com

#7. 271 S Mapleton Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90024

– Approximate home value: $73,049,108

– Beds: 10

– Baths: 12

– Square feet: 31,450

– See 271 S Mapleton Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90024 on Redfin.com

#8. 2188 Mandeville Canyon Rd, Los Angeles, CA 90049

– Approximate home value: $70,167,257

– Beds: 7

– Baths: 10

– Square feet: 12,859

– See 2188 Mandeville Canyon Rd, Los Angeles, CA 90049 on Redfin.com

#9. 822 Sarbonne Rd, Los Angeles, CA 90077

– Approximate home value: $66,805,530

– Beds: 5

– Baths: 9

– Square feet: 14,366

– See 822 Sarbonne Rd, Los Angeles, CA 90077 on Redfin.com

#10. 350 N Carolwood Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90077

– Approximate home value: $65,786,854

– Beds: 12

– Baths: 15

– Square feet: 35,046

– See 350 N Carolwood Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90077 on Redfin.com

#11. 10721 Stradella Ct, Los Angeles, CA 90077

– Approximate home value: $63,600,710

– Beds: 5

– Baths: 7

– Square feet: 13,550

– See 10721 Stradella Ct, Los Angeles, CA 90077 on Redfin.com

#12. 908 Bel Air Rd, Los Angeles, CA 90077

– Approximate home value: $63,300,108

– Beds: 6

– Baths: 17

– Square feet: 12,674

– See 908 Bel Air Rd, Los Angeles, CA 90077 on Redfin.com

#13. 10231 Charing Cross Rd, Los Angeles, CA 90024

– Approximate home value: $63,033,217

– Beds: 4

– Baths: 6

– Square feet: 11,637

– See 10231 Charing Cross Rd, Los Angeles, CA 90024 on Redfin.com

#14. 924 Bel Air Rd, Los Angeles, CA 90077

– Approximate home value: $62,679,520

– Beds: 12

– Baths: 21

– Square feet: 31,658

– See 924 Bel Air Rd, Los Angeles, CA 90077 on Redfin.com

#15. 630 Nimes Rd, Los Angeles, CA 90077

– Approximate home value: $62,663,274

– Beds: 7

– Baths: 15

– Square feet: 35,378

– See 630 Nimes Rd, Los Angeles, CA 90077 on Redfin.com

#16. 11201 Chalon Rd, Los Angeles, CA 90049

– Approximate home value: $62,105,784

– Beds: 24

– Baths: 30

– Square feet: 50,873

– See 11201 Chalon Rd, Los Angeles, CA 90049 on Redfin.com

Methodology

Redfin Estimate data as of September 11, 2025. Bedroom, bathroom, and square footage data may not be available or accurate. Secondary addresses may not be included. Value estimates may not reflect what the house could actually sell for.

This story was

produced by

Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and

distributed by Stacker.