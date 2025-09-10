Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

Movies and TV shows casting in Los Angeles

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities’ Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you’re a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Los Angeles, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they’re looking to fill.

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

‘The Circle in the Sky’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Aya (lead, female, 21-35)

– Average hourly rate: $63

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

‘Shore Loser’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Jessica (lead, female, 18-40)

— Sandman (lead, male, 25-50)

– Average hourly rate: $31

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the short film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

‘The Cabin’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Loretta (lead, female, 18-50)

— Angel (lead, male, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, trans male, 22-40)

— CABIN Crew (crew)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the short film here

guruXOX // Shutterstock

‘The Billionaire Boys’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Josh (lead, male, 25-38)

— Kaitlyn (lead, female, 18-32)

— Blake (lead, male, 22-38)

– Average hourly rate: $100

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the scripted show here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

‘Hench: The Override Saga’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Holly (lead, female, 18-30)

— Samanatha (lead, female, 21-38)

— Gina (lead, female, 18-35)

– Average hourly rate: $31

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the scripted show here

Dpongvit // Shutterstock

‘Schism’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Yara (lead, female, 18-25)

— Mom (lead, female, 50-65)

— ADVISOR (supporting, male, 50-80)

– Average hourly rate: $31

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the short film here

KinoMasterskaya // Shutterstock

‘America Down’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Liam or Lacey Davenport (supporting, 5-12)

– Average hourly rate: $30

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

‘Everything, Sooner or Later’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Scarlet (lead, female, 18-23)

— Anthony (lead, male, 18-23)

— Production Sound Mixer/Boom Operator (crew)

– Average hourly rate: $25

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the short film here

Tikkyshop // Shutterstock

‘Say the Wrong Thing’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Lisa (lead, female, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, 20-30)

— Ryan (lead, male, 20-30)

— David (lead, male, 20-30)

– Average hourly rate: $21

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the short film here

Media_Photos // Shutterstock

‘First Time Free’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Ava (lead, 8-15)

— 911 Operator (voiceover, 18-100)

— Amusement Park Background Extras (background extra, 8-60)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the short film here

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

‘Lowball’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Max (lead, 25-35)

— Ann (supporting, female, 20-35)

– Average hourly rate: $75

– Casting locations: nationwide

– Learn more about the feature film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

‘Progeny,’ Lead Roles – Nationwide Casting’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Emily Keith (lead, female, 20-35)

– Average hourly rate: $37

– Casting locations: nationwide

– Learn more about the feature film here

Media_Photos // Shutterstock

‘Around the Clock’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Calvin Lopez (supporting, male, 22-27)

— Production Assistant (crew)

– Average hourly rate: $20

– Casting locations: Long Beach, California

– Learn more about the short film here

muratart // Shutterstock

‘Full Equestrian Contact’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Isla (supporting, female, 18-30)

— Additional Voices (voiceover, 18-40)

— Erica (supporting, female, 18-30)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: San Diego, California; Riverside, California

– Learn more about the short film here

Media_Photos // Shutterstock

‘Kids On The Wall’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Summer (models, female, 16-27)

— Austin (lead, male, 16-25)

— Hannah (supporting, female, 35-45)

– Average hourly rate: $19

– Casting locations: San Diego, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

This story was

produced by

Backstage and reviewed and

distributed by Stacker.