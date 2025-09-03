Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

Movies and TV shows casting in Los Angeles

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities’ Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you’re a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Los Angeles, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they’re looking to fill.

‘The Cabin’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Loretta (lead, female, 18-50)

— Angel (lead, male, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, trans male, 22-40)

— CABIN Crew (crew)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the short film here

‘First Time Free’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Ava (lead, 8-15)

— 911 Operator (voiceover, 18-100)

— Amusement Park Background Extras (background extra, 8-60)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the short film here

‘Schism’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Yara (lead, female, 18-25)

— Mom (lead, female, 50-65)

— ADVISOR (supporting, male, 50-80)

– Average hourly rate: $31

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the short film here

‘The Jogger’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Ari (lead, female, 25-35)

— Alex (day player, male, 18-25)

— Emily (supporting, female, 25-35)

– Average hourly rate: $41

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the scripted show here

‘Canopy Shyness’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Lou (lead, female, 18-35)

— James (lead, female, 18-35)

– Average hourly rate: $31

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the short film here

‘After Six Weeks’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Natalie (lead, female, 18-25)

— Fiona (lead, female, 34-42)

– Average hourly rate: $37

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the short film here

‘Say the Wrong Thing’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Lisa (lead, female, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, 20-30)

— Ryan (lead, male, 20-30)

— David (lead, male, 20-30)

– Average hourly rate: $21

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the short film here

‘America Down’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Liam or Lacey Davenport (supporting, 5-12)

– Average hourly rate: $30

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Ten Will’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Ten Will (lead, male, 30-65)

— Lillian Hutchinson (supporting, female, 30-65)

— Gena (supporting, female, 4-12)

– Average hourly rate: $15

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Slipstone Project’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Background Talent (background extra, 18-100)

– Average hourly rate: $44

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Lowball’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Max (lead, 25-35)

— Jenna (day player, 18-30)

– Average hourly rate: $75

– Casting locations: nationwide

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Redhawk: An Original Superhero Story’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Sam Garland (lead, female, non-binary, trans female, 18-30)

– Average hourly rate: $63

– Casting locations: nationwide

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Ash & Xavier’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Cinematographer (crew)

— Xavier Wilson (lead, male, 18-20)

— Ash (lead, male, 40-55)

– Average hourly rate: $100

– Casting locations: Long Beach, California

– Learn more about the short film here

‘Dark Files’ S01E03′

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Minh (lead, male, 18-40)

— Trung (lead, male, 18-40)

– Average hourly rate: $37

– Casting locations: San Diego, California

– Learn more about the scripted show here

‘Kids On The Wall’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Summer (models, female, 16-27)

— Austin (lead, male, 16-25)

— Hannah (supporting, female, 35-45)

– Average hourly rate: $19

– Casting locations: San Diego, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

