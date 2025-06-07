insta_photos // Shutterstock

insta_photos // Shutterstock

Highest-paying jobs in Los Angeles that require a graduate degree

Earning top dollar typically requires more education than an undergraduate degree can provide. Doctors, lawyers, and professors need extra years of focused study for their chosen fields, but they’re not alone. Graduate degrees in fields like business, teaching, and public health build specialized knowledge that can fast-track a career—and one’s salary.

Many hiring managers view a master’s degree as the equivalent of two years of work experience, giving graduate degree holders a leg up. In 2024, master’s degree holders earned a weekly median of $1,840, a 19% premium over undergraduate degree holders. Doctorates earned $2,278, and professional degree holders earned $2,363.

Stacker used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find the highest-paying jobs in Los Angeles that require a graduate degree in Los Angeles. This includes doctorates, master’s degrees, and professional degrees. Jobs are ranked by their median annual pay as of May 2024, so any jobs without annual compensation figures available were excluded from this analysis.

Job security is another benefit. The unemployment rate for a master’s degree holder is 2.2%, compared to 2.5% for undergraduate degree holders. Doctorates and professional degree holders’ unemployment rate is close to 1%.

Employers believe a graduate degree showcases an employee’s drive and commitment, but that comes at a price. Between 2000 and 2020, median annual tuition and fees for graduate degree programs increased by 233%. Unsurprisingly, median student debt has also increased, rising 47% to $50,000.

Depending on the career field, some prospective students may find it difficult to justify the expense. Georgetown University’s Center on Education and the Workforce found that full-time workers in STEM fields earned $128,000 annually, almost twice as much as their degreed counterparts in humanities and the arts. A graduate degree in humanities also only brought a 10% earnings premium over someone with a bachelor’s degree.

I. Noyan Yilmaz // // Shutterstock

#50. Environmental science teachers, postsecondary

– Median annual wage: $116,800

– Median hourly wage: Not available

– Total employment: 100 people (0.02 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Aykut Erdogdu // Shutterstock

#49. Physical therapists

– Median annual wage: $117,000

– Median hourly wage: $56.25

– Total employment: 8,150 people (1.31 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Petekub // Shutterstock

#48. Economists

– Median annual wage: $118,190

– Median hourly wage: $56.82

– Total employment: 300 people (0.05 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#47. Education administrators, postsecondary

– Median annual wage: $120,970

– Median hourly wage: $58.16

– Total employment: 7,030 people (1.14 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Lucky Business // Shutterstock

#46. Sociology teachers, postsecondary

– Median annual wage: $125,770

– Median hourly wage: Not available

– Total employment: 310 people (0.05 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#45. Law teachers, postsecondary

– Median annual wage: $126,650

– Median hourly wage: Not available

– Total employment: Not available

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#44. Architecture teachers, postsecondary

– Median annual wage: $126,780

– Median hourly wage: Not available

– Total employment: 410 people (0.07 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#43. Physics teachers, postsecondary

– Median annual wage: $128,190

– Median hourly wage: Not available

– Total employment: 300 people (0.05 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#42. Medical scientists, except epidemiologists

– Median annual wage: $128,470

– Median hourly wage: $61.77

– Total employment: 6,600 people (1.06 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

PeopleImages.com – Yuri A // Shutterstock

#41. Genetic counselors

– Median annual wage: $130,310

– Median hourly wage: $62.65

– Total employment: 100 people (0.02 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Daniel Besic // Shutterstock

#40. English language and literature teachers, postsecondary

– Median annual wage: $130,330

– Median hourly wage: Not available

– Total employment: 1,840 people (0.3 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Pressmaster // Shutterstock

#39. Social work teachers, postsecondary

– Median annual wage: $130,400

– Median hourly wage: Not available

– Total employment: 50 people (0.01 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#38. Mathematical science teachers, postsecondary

– Median annual wage: $130,430

– Median hourly wage: Not available

– Total employment: 1,430 people (0.23 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Lucky Business // Shutterstock

#37. Chemistry teachers, postsecondary

– Median annual wage: $130,750

– Median hourly wage: Not available

– Total employment: 480 people (0.08 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Drazen Zigic // Shutterstock

#36. Communications teachers, postsecondary

– Median annual wage: $131,160

– Median hourly wage: Not available

– Total employment: 1,190 people (0.19 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Syda Productions // Shutterstock

#35. Economics teachers, postsecondary

– Median annual wage: $132,130

– Median hourly wage: Not available

– Total employment: 380 people (0.06 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#34. Recreation and fitness studies teachers, postsecondary

– Median annual wage: $132,210

– Median hourly wage: Not available

– Total employment: 780 people (0.13 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

GaudiLab // Shutterstock

#33. Engineering teachers, postsecondary

– Median annual wage: $132,350

– Median hourly wage: Not available

– Total employment: 540 people (0.09 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

luchschenF // Shutterstock

#32. Physicists

– Median annual wage: $133,070

– Median hourly wage: $63.98

– Total employment: 370 people (0.06 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#31. Computer science teachers, postsecondary

– Median annual wage: $135,510

– Median hourly wage: Not available

– Total employment: 880 people (0.14 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Kzenon // Shutterstock

#30. Optometrists

– Median annual wage: $137,070

– Median hourly wage: $65.90

– Total employment: 2,720 people (0.44 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Zivica Kerkez // Shutterstock

#29. Veterinarians

– Median annual wage: $138,430

– Median hourly wage: $66.55

– Total employment: 2,470 people (0.4 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Krakenimages.com // Shutterstock

#28. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary

– Median annual wage: $139,080

– Median hourly wage: Not available

– Total employment: 10,550 people (1.7 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

GagliardiPhotography // Shutterstock

#27. Geography teachers, postsecondary

– Median annual wage: $140,140

– Median hourly wage: Not available

– Total employment: 100 people (0.01 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#26. Family and consumer sciences teachers, postsecondary

– Median annual wage: $142,490

– Median hourly wage: Not available

– Total employment: 100 people (0.02 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#25. Computer and information research scientists

– Median annual wage: $149,070

– Median hourly wage: $71.67

– Total employment: 1,120 people (0.18 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Kenishirotie //Shutterstock

#24. Mathematicians

– Median annual wage: $149,150

– Median hourly wage: $71.71

– Total employment: 40 people (0.01 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Stokkete // Shutterstock

#23. Physician assistants

– Median annual wage: $156,210

– Median hourly wage: $75.10

– Total employment: 4,710 people (0.76 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Drazen Zigic // Shutterstock

#22. Pharmacists

– Median annual wage: $158,450

– Median hourly wage: $76.18

– Total employment: 12,390 people (2.0 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

wavebreakmedia // Shutterstock

#21. Psychologists, all other

– Median annual wage: $160,640

– Median hourly wage: $77.23

– Total employment: 500 people (0.08 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#20. Atmospheric, earth, marine, and space sciences teachers, postsecondary

– Median annual wage: $162,980

– Median hourly wage: Not available

– Total employment: 670 people (0.11 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#19. Nurse practitioners

– Median annual wage: $164,510

– Median hourly wage: $79.09

– Total employment: 6,400 people (1.03 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Prostock-studio // Shutterstock

#18. Dentists, general

– Median annual wage: $176,200

– Median hourly wage: $84.71

– Total employment: 4,300 people (0.69 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

PeopleImages.com – Yuri A // Shutterstock

#17. Family medicine physicians

– Median annual wage: $179,990

– Median hourly wage: $86.53

– Total employment: Not available

antoniodiaz // Shutterstock

#16. Nurse midwives

– Median annual wage: $190,230

– Median hourly wage: $91.46

– Total employment: 190 people (0.03 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Elnur // Shutterstock

#15. Podiatrists

– Median annual wage: $193,510

– Median hourly wage: $93.03

– Total employment: 370 people (0.06 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Nicola Forenza // Shutterstock

#14. Lawyers

– Median annual wage: $205,900

– Median hourly wage: $98.99

– Total employment: 40,990 people (6.61 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#13. Obstetricians and gynecologists

– Median annual wage: $235,930

– Median hourly wage: $113.43

– Total employment: Not available

Natee K Jindakum // Shutterstock

#1. Physicians, pathologists (tie)

– Median annual wage: At least $239,200

– Median hourly wage: At least $115.00

– Total employment: 610 people (0.1 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Tijana Simic // Shutterstock

#1. Oral and maxillofacial surgeons (tie)

– Median annual wage: At least $239,200

– Median hourly wage: At least $115.00

– Total employment: Not available

Roman Zaiets // Shutterstock

#1. Orthopedic surgeons, except pediatric (tie)

– Median annual wage: At least $239,200

– Median hourly wage: At least $115.00

– Total employment: Not available

Photoroyalty // Shutterstock

#1. Surgeons, all other (tie)

– Median annual wage: At least $239,200

– Median hourly wage: At least $115.00

– Total employment: Not available

4 PM production // Shutterstock

#1. Ophthalmologists, except pediatric (tie)

– Median annual wage: At least $239,200

– Median hourly wage: At least $115.00

– Total employment: Not available

Djols // Shutterstock

#1. Emergency medicine physicians (tie)

– Median annual wage: At least $239,200

– Median hourly wage: At least $115.00

– Total employment: Not available

Sebastian Duda // Shutterstock

#1. Judges, magistrate judges, and magistrates (tie)

– Median annual wage: At least $239,200

– Median hourly wage: At least $115.00

– Total employment: 90 people (0.01 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

BlurryMe // Shutterstock

#1. General internal medicine physicians (tie)

– Median annual wage: At least $239,200

– Median hourly wage: At least $115.00

– Total employment: Not available

LightField Studios // Shutterstock

#1. Psychiatrists (tie)

– Median annual wage: At least $239,200

– Median hourly wage: At least $115.00

– Total employment: 1,880 people (0.3 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#1. Pediatricians, general (tie)

– Median annual wage: At least $239,200

– Median hourly wage: At least $115.00

– Total employment: 1,670 people (0.27 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Prostock-studio // Shutterstock

#1. Orthodontists (tie)

– Median annual wage: At least $239,200

– Median hourly wage: At least $115.00

– Total employment: Not available

Komsan Loonprom // Shutterstock

#1. Cardiologists (tie)

– Median annual wage: At least $239,200

– Median hourly wage: At least $115.00

– Total employment: Not available

This story features data reporting by Wade Zhou, writing by Jill Jaracz, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 363 metros.