Movies and TV shows casting in Los Angeles

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities’ Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you’re a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Los Angeles, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they’re looking to fill.

‘Vertical Mini-Drama Series’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Will (lead, male, 25-35)

— Sasha (lead, female, 25-35)

– Average hourly rate: $106

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the scripted show here

‘Dark Night’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Jenifer (lead, female, 22-30)

— Alex (lead, male, 22-30)

— David (lead, male, 30-50)

– Average hourly rate: $38

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Christmas Miracle’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Teenager Cindy ( young adult) (lead, female, 12-31)

— Young Cindy (lead, female, 7-18)

— Young Adult Sam (lead, male, 18-30)

– Average hourly rate: $28

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Fortune of Bay’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Isabella Kingsley (supporting, female, 20-30)

— Mike Monroe (lead, male, 20-30)

— Production Assistant (crew)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Vicarion’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— ROSE DALTRY (lead, female, 21-24)

— NURSE TOLAND (day player, female, 25-60)

— DOWNTOWN UBER DRIVER (day player, male, 35-65)

– Average hourly rate: $87

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘America Down’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Liam or Lacey Davenport (supporting, 5-12)

– Average hourly rate: $30

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘My Queen Mom Rules’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Party Guests (day player, 25-50)

— Daisy Taylor (supporting, female, 20-27)

— Edwin Brown (supporting, male, 22-28)

– Average hourly rate: $38

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the scripted show here

‘The President’s Son’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Lucius Quinn (lead, male, 18-26)

— Liz Hale (lead, female, 18-26)

— Baron Hunter (supporting, male, 18-26)

– Average hourly rate: $75

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the scripted show here

‘Ten Will’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Ten Will (lead, male, 30-65)

— Lillian Hutchinson (supporting, female, 30-65)

— Gena (supporting, female, 4-12)

– Average hourly rate: $15

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Canopy Shyness’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Lou (lead, female, 18-35)

— James (lead, female, 18-35)

– Average hourly rate: $31

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the short film here

‘Lowball’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Ann (supporting, female, 20-35)

— Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

– Average hourly rate: $75

– Casting locations: nationwide

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Dark Files S01E02’

– Project type: documentary

– Roles:

— Elias Navarro (lead, male, 18-35)

— Pvt. Ramon Dela Cruz (lead, 18-30)

– Average hourly rate: $20

– Casting locations: San Diego, California

– Learn more about the documentary here

‘Mijito’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Michael (supporting, male, 30-40)

— Jessie (supporting, female, 30-40)

— Huriel (lead, male, 13-17)

– Average hourly rate: $12

– Casting locations: San Diego, California

– Learn more about the short film here

‘Untitled10’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Havanna (supporting, female, 19-25)

— Catalina (supporting, female, 22-28)

— DJ’s Sons (day player, male, 16-20)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: San Diego, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

This story was

produced by

Backstage and reviewed and

distributed by Stacker.