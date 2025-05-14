Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

Movies and TV shows casting in Los Angeles

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities’ Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you’re a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Los Angeles, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they’re looking to fill.

Canva

‘Fortune of Bay’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Isabella Kingsley (supporting, female, 20-30)

— Mike Monroe (lead, male, 20-30)

— Production Assistant (crew)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

‘Vertical Mini-Drama Series’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Will (lead, male, 25-35)

— Sasha (lead, female, 25-35)

– Average hourly rate: $106

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the scripted show here

Canva

‘Nostalgic, Heartfelt Film’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Teenage Ensemble (lead, male, 13-20)

– Average hourly rate: $25

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the short film here

Canva

‘Gum’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Eden (lead, female, 18-24)

— Mary (supporting, female, 18-23)

— Ammon (supporting, male, 18-25)

– Average hourly rate: $31

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

‘He Gets What He Wants’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Jacob (lead, male, 25-35)

— Lisa (lead, female, 18-24)

– Average hourly rate: $12

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the short film here

Canva

‘Keelhaul’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Reed (lead, female, 25-35)

— Stede (lead, male, 27-35)

— Humphrey (lead, male, 55-65)

– Average hourly rate: $37

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the short film here

Canva

‘The Starfish’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Kiki (supporting, female, 18-25)

— Ray (lead, male, 18-25)

— Rick (supporting, male, 18-25)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

’33 Days’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Janet Ellington (supporting, female, 18-100)

— Steps (supporting, male, 24-45)

— Maite (lead, female, 22-40)

– Average hourly rate: $75

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the scripted show here

Canva

‘Don’t Miss Me When I’m Gone’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Daisy Evans (lead, female, 18-24)

— Owen Gray (lead, male, 18-24)

— Caleb Miller (lead, male, 18-24)

– Average hourly rate: $88

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the scripted show here

Canva

‘Dark Night’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Jenifer (lead, female, 22-30)

— Alex (lead, male, 22-30)

— David (lead, male, 30-50)

– Average hourly rate: $38

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

‘Lowball’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

— Ann (supporting, female, 20-35)

— Max (lead, 25-35)

– Average hourly rate: $75

– Casting locations: nationwide

– Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

‘Cultured’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Cree (lead, 18-40)

— Frankie (lead, 18-45)

– Average hourly rate: $20

– Casting locations: San Diego, California

– Learn more about the short film here

Canva

‘Alan’s Universe’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Deborah (lead, female, 40-54)

– Average hourly rate: $52

– Casting locations: Long Beach, California

– Learn more about the scripted show here

Canva

‘Full Equestrian Contact’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Isla (supporting, female, 18-30)

— Additional Voices (voiceover, 18-40)

— Erica (supporting, female, 18-30)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: Riverside, California; San Diego, California

– Learn more about the short film here

This story was

produced by

Backstage and reviewed and

distributed by Stacker.