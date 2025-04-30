Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

Movies and TV shows casting in Los Angeles

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities’ Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you’re a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Los Angeles, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they’re looking to fill.

‘Fake Princess’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Lily (lead, female, 22-33)

— William (lead, 25-35)

— Oliver (supporting, male, 22-35)

– Average hourly rate: $56

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the scripted show here

‘He Gets What He Wants’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Jacob (lead, male, 25-35)

— Lisa (lead, female, 18-24)

– Average hourly rate: $12

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the short film here

‘No Sweat’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Jackie (supporting, female, 25-33)

— Washington (supporting, male, 30-40)

— Gas Station Attendant (supporting, male, 18-100)

– Average hourly rate: $30

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘The Gray Scale’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Clem Adler (lead, male, 27-35)

— Blake the Assistant (supporting, 18-30)

— Keith Alexander (supporting, male, 30-60)

– Average hourly rate: $25

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the short film here

‘The Starfish’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Kiki (supporting, female, 18-25)

— Ray (lead, male, 18-25)

— Rick (supporting, male, 18-25)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Urban Muse’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Dutch (lead, female, 15-22)

— trevor (lead, male, 11-15)

– Average hourly rate: $38

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the scripted show here

‘First Time Free’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Ava (lead, 8-15)

— Amusement Park Background Extras (background extra, 8-60)

— 911 Operator (voiceover, 18-100)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the short film here

‘Fortune of Bay’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Isabella Kingsley (supporting, female, 20-30)

— Mike Monroe (lead, male, 20-30)

— Production Assistant (crew)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Gum’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Eden (lead, female, 18-24)

— Mary (supporting, female, 18-23)

— Ammon (supporting, male, 18-25)

– Average hourly rate: $30

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Falling At The First Sight’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Jenny (lead, female, 15-25)

— Andrew (lead, male, 15-27)

— Henry (supporting, male, 16-27)

– Average hourly rate: $50

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the scripted show here

‘Untitled Feature Film’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Lawyer (lead, 40-60)

— Therapist (supporting, female, 30-50)

– Average hourly rate: $25

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Lowball’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Jenna (day player, 18-30)

– Average hourly rate: $75

– Casting locations: nationwide

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Dark Files’

– Project type: documentary

– Roles:

— Hugo (lead, male, 18-30)

– Average hourly rate: $40

– Casting locations: San Diego, California

– Learn more about the documentary here

‘Full Equestrian Contact’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Isla (supporting, female, 18-30)

— Additional Voices (voiceover, 18-40)

— Erica (supporting, female, 18-30)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: Riverside, California; San Diego, California

– Learn more about the short film here

‘Cultured’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Cree (lead, 18-40)

— Frankie (lead, 18-45)

– Average hourly rate: $20

– Casting locations: San Diego, California

– Learn more about the short film here

