Jim Cumming // Shutterstock

Stacker compiled a list of the most commonly hunted migratory birds in California using data from a report released by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service in August 2025. Duck and goose species are ranked by the estimated 2024 hunting harvest in California.

In 2024 California had the largest estimated harvest of all states for 5 migratory bird species: Green-winged Teal, Wigeon, Northern Shoveler, Snow Goose, Northern Pintail.

#10. Ring-necked Duck

– California: 36,782 (5.9% of national harvest)

– National: 626,648

– States with the largest harvests:

— #1. Florida: 140,058 (22.4% of national harvest)

— #2. Minnesota: 53,061 (8.5%)

— #3. South Carolina: 44,351 (7.1%)

— #4. Texas: 43,659 (7.0%)

— #5. Louisiana: 42,862 (6.8%)

#9. Canada Goose

– California: 41,544 (1.8% of national harvest)

– National: 2.4 million

– States with the largest harvests:

— #1. Michigan: 167,809 (7.1% of national harvest)

— #2. Minnesota: 149,423 (6.3%)

— #3. Kansas: 147,696 (6.2%)

— #4. Wisconsin: 141,923 (6.0%)

— #5. Illinois: 140,829 (5.9%)

#8. Gadwall

– California: 84,581 (5.9% of national harvest)

– National: 1.4 million

– States with the largest harvests:

— #1. Arkansas: 295,749 (20.5% of national harvest)

— #2. Louisiana: 180,505 (12.5%)

— #3. Texas: 147,712 (10.2%)

— #4. Tennessee: 85,775 (5.9%)

— #5. Oklahoma: 85,682 (5.9%)

#7. Northern Pintail

– California: 86,358 (17.3% of national harvest)

– National: 498,672

– States with the largest harvests:

— #1. California: 86,358 (17.3% of national harvest)

— #2. Texas: 45,114 (9.0%)

— #3. Arkansas: 36,067 (7.2%)

— #4. North Dakota: 33,384 (6.7%)

— #5. Louisiana: 30,185 (6.1%)

#6. White-fronted Goose

– California: 89,534 (21.5% of national harvest)

– National: 416,769

– States with the largest harvests:

— #1. Arkansas: 134,741 (32.3% of national harvest)

— #2. California: 89,534 (21.5%)

— #3. Louisiana: 52,046 (12.5%)

— #4. Kansas: 32,512 (7.8%)

— #5. Mississippi: 22,807 (5.5%)

#5. Snow Goose

– California: 94,309 (29.2% of national harvest)

– National: 323,223

– States with the largest harvests:

— #1. California: 94,309 (29.2% of national harvest)

— #2. Arkansas: 57,235 (17.7%)

— #3. North Dakota: 35,133 (10.9%)

— #4. Kansas: 26,009 (8.0%)

— #5. Texas: 21,624 (6.7%)

#4. Northern Shoveler

– California: 148,727 (26.6% of national harvest)

– National: 558,228

– States with the largest harvests:

— #1. California: 148,727 (26.6% of national harvest)

— #2. Arkansas: 63,117 (11.3%)

— #3. Louisiana: 57,955 (10.4%)

— #4. Texas: 44,386 (8.0%)

— #5. North Dakota: 38,423 (6.9%)

#3. Wigeon

– California: 156,546 (21.3% of national harvest)

– National: 734,408

– States with the largest harvests:

— #1. California: 156,546 (21.3% of national harvest)

— #2. Washington: 87,852 (12.0%)

— #3. Texas: 65,124 (8.9%)

— #4. Oregon: 48,830 (6.6%)

— #5. North Dakota: 41,888 (5.7%)

#2. Mallard

– California: 157,967 (4.6% of national harvest)

– National: 3.5 million

– States with the largest harvests:

— #1. Arkansas: 530,183 (15.3% of national harvest)

— #2. Oklahoma: 201,683 (5.8%)

— #3. Missouri: 187,251 (5.4%)

— #4. Tennessee: 180,965 (5.2%)

— #5. North Dakota: 164,401 (4.7%)

#1. Green-winged Teal

– California: 332,993 (13.9% of national harvest)

– National: 2.4 million

– States with the largest harvests:

— #1. California: 332,993 (13.9% of national harvest)

— #2. Louisiana: 263,211 (11.0%)

— #3. Texas: 219,022 (9.1%)

— #4. Arkansas: 209,789 (8.8%)

— #5. North Carolina: 134,267 (5.6%)