Coldest Novembers in California since 1895
Berit Kessler // Shutterstock
Stacker compiled a ranking of the coldest Novembers in California since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Rankings are based on the lowest average temperature in each month. For each of the coldest months listed below, we’ve included the average state temperature, state-wide highs and lows for the month, and the total precipitation.
#10. November 1935
– Average temperature: 46.5°F
– Monthly high temperature: 58.5°F
– Monthly low temperature: 34.4°F
– Total precipitation: 1.05″
#9. November 1946
– Average temperature: 46.2°F
– Monthly high temperature: 56.4°F
– Monthly low temperature: 35.9°F
– Total precipitation: 4.55″
#8. November 1964
– Average temperature: 46.1°F
– Monthly high temperature: 55.7°F
– Monthly low temperature: 36.6°F
– Total precipitation: 3.99″
#4. November 2000 (tie)
– Average temperature: 46°F
– Monthly high temperature: 57.2°F
– Monthly low temperature: 34.8°F
– Total precipitation: 0.79″
#4. November 1985 (tie)
– Average temperature: 46°F
– Monthly high temperature: 55.7°F
– Monthly low temperature: 36.4°F
– Total precipitation: 3.84″
#4. November 1947 (tie)
– Average temperature: 46°F
– Monthly high temperature: 57.3°F
– Monthly low temperature: 34.7°F
– Total precipitation: 0.8″
#4. November 1931 (tie)
– Average temperature: 46°F
– Monthly high temperature: 56.9°F
– Monthly low temperature: 35°F
– Total precipitation: 2.68″
#3. November 1916
– Average temperature: 45.9°F
– Monthly high temperature: 58.8°F
– Monthly low temperature: 33°F
– Total precipitation: 1.39″
#2. November 1922
– Average temperature: 45.8°F
– Monthly high temperature: 57.2°F
– Monthly low temperature: 34.3°F
– Total precipitation: 2.68″
#1. November 1994
– Average temperature: 42.9°F
– Monthly high temperature: 52.9°F
– Monthly low temperature: 32.9°F
– Total precipitation: 3.73″