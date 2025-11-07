kovop

Comeback wins are among the most thrilling moments in sports — the lead slowly shrinks, momentum swings, and a game that once seemed lost turns into an unforgettable victory. Over the years, the San Francisco 49ers have delivered dramatic turnaround victories, reminding fans that no game is truly over until the final whistle.

Using data from Pro-Football-Reference.com, Stacker compiled a list of the biggest comeback wins in San Francisco 49ers history. Games were ranked according to the largest point deficit by the winning team. Ties were broken using the most recent game date.

Keep reading to see the 10 biggest comeback wins in San Francisco 49ers history.

#10. San Francisco 49ers @ Los Angeles Rams

– Date: Jan 9, 2022

– Final score: 27-24

– Largest deficit: 17

#9. San Francisco 49ers vs Detroit Lions

– Date: Jan 28, 2024

– Final score: 34-31

– Largest deficit: 17

#8. San Francisco 49ers @ Detroit Lions

– Date: Oct 16, 1955

– Final score: 27-24

– Largest deficit: 18

#7. San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angeles Rams

– Date: Oct 4, 1953

– Final score: 31-30

– Largest deficit: 20

#6. San Francisco 49ers @ Philadelphia Eagles

– Date: Oct 2, 2011

– Final score: 24-23

– Largest deficit: 20

#5. San Francisco 49ers @ Chicago Bears

– Date: Oct 18, 1953

– Final score: 35-28

– Largest deficit: 21

#4. San Francisco 49ers vs Cincinnati Bengals

– Date: Oct 20, 1996

– Final score: 28-21

– Largest deficit: 21

#3. San Francisco 49ers vs Indianapolis Colts

– Date: Oct 18, 1998

– Final score: 34-31

– Largest deficit: 21

#2. San Francisco 49ers vs New York Giants

– Date: Jan 5, 2003

– Final score: 39-38

– Largest deficit: 24

#1. San Francisco 49ers vs New Orleans Saints

– Date: Dec 7, 1980

– Final score: 38-35

– Largest deficit: 28