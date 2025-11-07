MT-R

Comeback wins are among the most thrilling moments in sports — the lead slowly shrinks, momentum swings, and a game that once seemed lost turns into an unforgettable victory. Over the years, the Los Angeles Chargers have delivered dramatic turnaround victories, reminding fans that no game is truly over until the final whistle.

Using data from Pro-Football-Reference.com, Stacker compiled a list of the biggest comeback wins in Los Angeles Chargers history. Games were ranked according to the largest point deficit by the winning team. Ties were broken using the most recent game date.

Keep reading to see the 10 biggest comeback wins in Los Angeles Chargers history.

#10. Los Angeles Chargers @ Pittsburgh Steelers

– Date: Dec 2, 2018

– Final score: 33-30

– Largest deficit: 16

#9. San Diego Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs

– Date: Nov 22, 1998

– Final score: 38-37

– Largest deficit: 17

#8. San Diego Chargers @ Denver Broncos

– Date: Nov 19, 2006

– Final score: 35-27

– Largest deficit: 17

#7. San Diego Chargers @ Atlanta Falcons

– Date: Oct 23, 2016

– Final score: 33-30

– Largest deficit: 17

#6. San Diego Chargers @ Denver Broncos

– Date: Sep 4, 1994

– Final score: 37-34

– Largest deficit: 18

#5. San Diego Chargers @ Kansas City Chiefs

– Date: Dec 14, 2008

– Final score: 22-21

– Largest deficit: 18

#4. San Diego Chargers vs Detroit Lions

– Date: Sep 13, 2015

– Final score: 33-28

– Largest deficit: 18

#3. San Diego Chargers vs Seattle Seahawks

– Date: Oct 9, 1983

– Final score: 28-21

– Largest deficit: 21

#2. San Diego Chargers @ Cincinnati Bengals

– Date: Nov 12, 2006

– Final score: 49-41

– Largest deficit: 21

#1. San Diego Chargers @ San Francisco 49ers

– Date: Dec 20, 2014

– Final score: 38-35

– Largest deficit: 21