Coldest Octobers in California since 1895

Stacker compiled a ranking of the coldest Octobers in California since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Rankings are based on the lowest average temperature in each month. For each of the coldest months listed below, we’ve included the average state temperature, state-wide highs and lows for the month, and the total precipitation.

#10. October 1984
– Average temperature: 56.2°F
– Monthly high temperature: 67.5°F
– Monthly low temperature: 45°F
– Total precipitation: 1.61″

#8. October 1971 (tie)
– Average temperature: 55.9°F
– Monthly high temperature: 69.3°F
– Monthly low temperature: 42.5°F
– Total precipitation: 0.51″

#8. October 1908 (tie)
– Average temperature: 55.9°F
– Monthly high temperature: 69.2°F
– Monthly low temperature: 42.6°F
– Total precipitation: 1.27″

#7. October 1899
– Average temperature: 55.8°F
– Monthly high temperature: 67.3°F
– Monthly low temperature: 44.3°F
– Total precipitation: 3.46″

#6. October 1924
– Average temperature: 55.6°F
– Monthly high temperature: 68.2°F
– Monthly low temperature: 43°F
– Total precipitation: 2.92″

#5. October 1946
– Average temperature: 55.3°F
– Monthly high temperature: 68.1°F
– Monthly low temperature: 42.5°F
– Total precipitation: 1.02″

#4. October 1912
– Average temperature: 55°F
– Monthly high temperature: 67.1°F
– Monthly low temperature: 43°F
– Total precipitation: 1.01″

#3. October 1919
– Average temperature: 54.6°F
– Monthly high temperature: 68.5°F
– Monthly low temperature: 40.6°F
– Total precipitation: 0.5″

#2. October 1920
– Average temperature: 54.5°F
– Monthly high temperature: 66.4°F
– Monthly low temperature: 42.5°F
– Total precipitation: 2.08″

#1. October 1916
– Average temperature: 53.8°F
– Monthly high temperature: 65.7°F
– Monthly low temperature: 41.9°F
– Total precipitation: 1.54″

