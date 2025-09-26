Best counties to retire to in California

Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what the three most essential considerations about a property are—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and possibly raising a family calls for the perfect location: a spot where you can enjoy life with as few concerns as possible.

When seniors aged 65 or older decide where they want to live out their golden years, they consider particular factors, such as the cost of living, government services, health care facilities, weather and overall climate, crime rate, outdoor recreational activities, eating establishments, cultural and entertainment opportunities, and more.

To find the best counties to retire to in California based on these criteria, Stacker compiled a list using 2025 rankings from Niche, which ranks counties based on cost of living, health care access, recreation, weather, and more. You can read more about Niche’s methodology here.

While location is critical as retirees determine where to spend their senior years enjoying favorite activities, it’s a unique decision based on many preferences and needs. Whether it be bustling downtowns or access to parks, affordable home prices or cultural amenities like museums, retirees seeking to settle in a permanent spot are sure to find a private paradise in any of these counties recommended by Niche because, in the end, there is no place like home—no matter the location.

Read on to discover the best counties to retire to in California.

#25. Modoc County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (C+), cost of living (C+), weather (B), outdoor activities (B)

– Population: 8,646

– Median household income: $56,648

– Median home value: $212,000

– Top places to live: Alturas (B), Fort Bidwell (B-), Newell (B-)

#24. Sutter County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (C+), cost of living (D+), weather (A+), outdoor activities (A-)

– Population: 98,971

– Median household income: $75,450

– Median home value: $399,400

– Top places to live: Live Oak (B-), Yuba City (C+), Meridian (B)

#23. Mariposa County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (C+), cost of living (D+), weather (C-), outdoor activities (B)

– Population: 17,060

– Median household income: $65,378

– Median home value: $358,000

– Top places to live: El Portal (A-), Midpines (B), Mariposa (B-)

#22. Tehama County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B-), cost of living (C-), weather (A), outdoor activities (A-)

– Population: 65,520

– Median household income: $61,834

– Median home value: $315,600

– Top places to live: Corning (C), Red Bluff (C), Gerber (C-)

#21. Sacramento County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B-), cost of living (D), weather (A+), outdoor activities (A)

– Population: 1,584,047

– Median household income: $88,724

– Median home value: $498,900

– Top places to live: Los Cerros (A+), Marshall School (A+), Med Center (A+)

#20. Siskiyou County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B-), cost of living (C-), weather (B-), outdoor activities (A-)

– Population: 43,834

– Median household income: $55,499

– Median home value: $284,500

– Top places to live: Mount Shasta (C+), Yreka (C), Weed (C-)

#19. Plumas County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B-), cost of living (C-), weather (C), outdoor activities (B+)

– Population: 19,607

– Median household income: $64,946

– Median home value: $327,400

– Top places to live: Quincy (C+), Portola (C), East Quincy (C)

#18. Santa Clara County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B-), cost of living (D), weather (A+), outdoor activities (A+)

– Population: 1,903,297

– Median household income: $159,674

– Median home value: $1,382,800

– Top places to live: Evergreen Park (A+), College Terrace (A+), University South (A+)

#17. Santa Cruz County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B-), cost of living (D-), weather (A+), outdoor activities (A+)

– Population: 266,021

– Median household income: $109,266

– Median home value: $1,015,200

– Top places to live: Mount Hermon (A-), Santa Cruz (A-), Pasatiempo (A-)

#16. Tuolumne County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B-), cost of living (D+), weather (B), outdoor activities (A)

– Population: 54,873

– Median household income: $72,259

– Median home value: $406,200

– Top places to live: Twain Harte (B), East Sonora (B-), Sonora (C+)

#15. Sonoma County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B-), cost of living (D-), weather (A), outdoor activities (A)

– Population: 485,642

– Median household income: $102,840

– Median home value: $779,000

– Top places to live: Sebastopol (B+), Petaluma (B+), Glen Ellen (B+)

#14. San Luis Obispo County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B-), cost of living (D-), weather (A+), outdoor activities (A+)

– Population: 281,486

– Median household income: $93,398

– Median home value: $777,200

– Top places to live: Pismo Beach (A), San Luis Obispo (A), Avila Beach (A-)

#13. Contra Costa County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B-), cost of living (D-), weather (A+), outdoor activities (A+)

– Population: 1,161,458

– Median household income: $125,727

– Median home value: $830,800

– Top places to live: Moraga (A+), San Ramon (A+), Walnut Creek (A+)

#12. Inyo County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B-), cost of living (C-), weather (B+), outdoor activities (B-)

– Population: 18,803

– Median household income: $72,432

– Median home value: $338,400

– Top places to live: West Bishop (B+), Bishop (B+), Furnace Creek (B)

#11. Alameda County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B-), cost of living (D-), weather (A+), outdoor activities (A+)

– Population: 1,651,949

– Median household income: $126,240

– Median home value: $1,057,400

– Top places to live: Downtown Berkeley (A+), Southside (A+), Central Berkeley (A+)

#10. Napa County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B-), cost of living (D-), weather (A), outdoor activities (A)

– Population: 136,070

– Median household income: $108,970

– Median home value: $838,800

– Top places to live: St. Helena (A-), American Canyon (B), Napa (B)

#9. Calaveras County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B-), cost of living (D), weather (A-), outdoor activities (A)

– Population: 45,995

– Median household income: $79,877

– Median home value: $441,800

– Top places to live: Angels (C), Rancho Calaveras (C-), Valley Springs (D)

#8. Placer County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B), cost of living (D), weather (B+), outdoor activities (A+)

– Population: 412,435

– Median household income: $114,678

– Median home value: $658,800

– Top places to live: Olympus Pointe (A+), Harding (A), Granite Bay (A)

#7. Orange County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B), cost of living (D-), weather (A+), outdoor activities (A+)

– Population: 3,164,063

– Median household income: $113,702

– Median home value: $915,500

– Top places to live: Irvine (A+), Woodbridge (A+), Westpark II (A+)

#6. San Mateo County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B), cost of living (D), weather (A+), outdoor activities (A)

– Population: 745,100

– Median household income: $156,000

– Median home value: $1,494,500

– Top places to live: Belmont (A+), Foster City (A+), Menlo Park (A+)

#5. Nevada County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B), cost of living (D-), weather (B), outdoor activities (A)

– Population: 102,452

– Median household income: $84,905

– Median home value: $602,800

– Top places to live: Truckee (A-), Lake of the Pines (B-), Nevada City (B-)

#4. Shasta County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B), cost of living (C-), weather (A+), outdoor activities (A)

– Population: 181,554

– Median household income: $71,931

– Median home value: $347,200

– Top places to live: Shasta (B+), Cottonwood (B-), Redding (C+)

#3. El Dorado County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (D), weather (B+), outdoor activities (A+)

– Population: 192,299

– Median household income: $106,190

– Median home value: $640,500

– Top places to live: El Dorado Hills (A), South Lake Tahoe (B), Cameron Park (B-)

#2. Amador County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (D+), weather (A), outdoor activities (A)

– Population: 41,029

– Median household income: $81,526

– Median home value: $422,800

– Top places to live: Sutter Creek (B), Jackson (C+), Ione (C)

#1. Marin County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (A-), cost of living (D-), weather (A+), outdoor activities (A)

– Population: 258,765

– Median household income: $142,785

– Median home value: $1,390,000

– Top places to live: Corte Madera (A+), San Anselmo (A+), Larkspur (A)

This story features data reporting by Wade Zhou and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 50 states.