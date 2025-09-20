Best counties to raise a family in California
For people looking to find a home to raise a family in, choosing a county is an important decision. Most families place affordable homes, safe neighborhoods, a quality school system, and family-friendly activities at the top of their wish lists.
Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to raise a family in California using 2025 data from Niche. Niche ranks counties based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather.
The list features counties that boast some of the top schools and fun, family-friendly activities for every season. Keep reading to explore the best counties to raise a family. Maybe you’ll find one that suits your brood.
#25. Shasta County
– Niche grades: good for families (B-), public schools (A-), cost of living (C-), weather (A+), outdoor activities (A)
– Population: 181,554
– Median household income: $71,931
– Median home value: $347,200
– Top places to live: Shasta (B+), Cottonwood (B-), Redding (C+)
#24. Stanislaus County
– Niche grades: good for families (B), public schools (B+), cost of living (D), weather (A), outdoor activities (A)
– Population: 552,250
– Median household income: $79,661
– Median home value: $426,600
– Top places to live: Del Rio (B), Oakdale (B-), Turlock (B-)
#23. Butte County
– Niche grades: good for families (B), public schools (A-), cost of living (D), weather (A-), outdoor activities (A)
– Population: 209,470
– Median household income: $68,574
– Median home value: $408,700
– Top places to live: Durham (B), Chico (B), Gridley (C+)
#22. Fresno County
– Niche grades: good for families (B), public schools (B), cost of living (D+), weather (A+), outdoor activities (A-)
– Population: 1,012,152
– Median household income: $71,434
– Median home value: $362,600
– Top places to live: Clovis (A-), Sunnyside (B), Kingsburg (B)
#21. Sutter County
– Niche grades: good for families (B), public schools (A-), cost of living (D+), weather (A+), outdoor activities (A-)
– Population: 98,971
– Median household income: $75,450
– Median home value: $399,400
– Top places to live: Live Oak (B-), Yuba City (C+), Meridian (B)
#20. Solano County
– Niche grades: good for families (B), public schools (B), cost of living (D-), weather (A), outdoor activities (A)
– Population: 450,824
– Median household income: $99,994
– Median home value: $589,600
– Top places to live: Benicia (B+), Vacaville (B), Green Valley (B-)
#19. San Joaquin County
– Niche grades: good for families (B), public schools (B+), cost of living (D), weather (A+), outdoor activities (A)
– Population: 787,416
– Median household income: $88,531
– Median home value: $494,500
– Top places to live: Mountain House (A-), Lincoln Village (B), Ripon (B)
#18. Ventura County
– Niche grades: good for families (B+), public schools (B), cost of living (D-), weather (A+), outdoor activities (A+)
– Population: 838,259
– Median household income: $107,327
– Median home value: $768,400
– Top places to live: Oak Park (A), Thousand Oaks (A), Casa Conejo (A-)
#17. Los Angeles County
– Niche grades: good for families (B+), public schools (B), cost of living (D-), weather (A+), outdoor activities (A+)
– Population: 9,848,406
– Median household income: $87,760
– Median home value: $783,300
– Top places to live: City Center (A+), Mid-City (A+), Ocean Park (A+)
#16. El Dorado County
– Niche grades: good for families (B+), public schools (A-), cost of living (D), weather (B+), outdoor activities (A+)
– Population: 192,299
– Median household income: $106,190
– Median home value: $640,500
– Top places to live: El Dorado Hills (A), South Lake Tahoe (B), Cameron Park (B-)
#15. San Luis Obispo County
– Niche grades: good for families (B+), public schools (A), cost of living (D-), weather (A+), outdoor activities (A+)
– Population: 281,486
– Median household income: $93,398
– Median home value: $777,200
– Top places to live: Pismo Beach (A), San Luis Obispo (A), Avila Beach (A-)
#14. Sonoma County
– Niche grades: good for families (B+), public schools (A-), cost of living (D-), weather (A), outdoor activities (A)
– Population: 485,642
– Median household income: $102,840
– Median home value: $779,000
– Top places to live: Sebastopol (B+), Petaluma (B+), Glen Ellen (B+)
#13. Napa County
– Niche grades: good for families (B+), public schools (A-), cost of living (D-), weather (A), outdoor activities (A)
– Population: 136,070
– Median household income: $108,970
– Median home value: $838,800
– Top places to live: St. Helena (A-), American Canyon (B), Napa (B)
#12. Yolo County
– Niche grades: good for families (B+), public schools (B+), cost of living (D-), weather (A+), outdoor activities (A)
– Population: 217,782
– Median household income: $88,818
– Median home value: $593,800
– Top places to live: Davis (A+), West Sacramento (B), Winters (B)
#11. Santa Barbara County
– Niche grades: good for families (A-), public schools (A-), cost of living (D-), weather (A+), outdoor activities (A)
– Population: 443,975
– Median household income: $95,977
– Median home value: $735,700
– Top places to live: Montecito (A), Goleta (A), Mission Canyon (A)
#10. Sacramento County
– Niche grades: good for families (A-), public schools (A), cost of living (D), weather (A+), outdoor activities (A)
– Population: 1,584,047
– Median household income: $88,724
– Median home value: $498,900
– Top places to live: Los Cerros (A+), Marshall School (A+), Med Center (A+)
#9. San Diego County
– Niche grades: good for families (A), public schools (B+), cost of living (D-), weather (A+), outdoor activities (A)
– Population: 3,282,782
– Median household income: $102,285
– Median home value: $791,600
– Top places to live: Solana Beach (A+), University City (A+), Carmel Valley (A+)
#8. Santa Cruz County
– Niche grades: good for families (A), public schools (A), cost of living (D-), weather (A+), outdoor activities (A+)
– Population: 266,021
– Median household income: $109,266
– Median home value: $1,015,200
– Top places to live: Mount Hermon (A-), Santa Cruz (A-), Pasatiempo (A-)
#7. Placer County
– Niche grades: good for families (A), public schools (A), cost of living (D), weather (B+), outdoor activities (A+)
– Population: 412,435
– Median household income: $114,678
– Median home value: $658,800
– Top places to live: Olympus Pointe (A+), Harding (A), Granite Bay (A)
#6. Contra Costa County
– Niche grades: good for families (A), public schools (A), cost of living (D-), weather (A+), outdoor activities (A+)
– Population: 1,161,458
– Median household income: $125,727
– Median home value: $830,800
– Top places to live: Moraga (A+), San Ramon (A+), Walnut Creek (A+)
#5. San Mateo County
– Niche grades: good for families (A), public schools (A), cost of living (D), weather (A+), outdoor activities (A)
– Population: 745,100
– Median household income: $156,000
– Median home value: $1,494,500
– Top places to live: Belmont (A+), Foster City (A+), Menlo Park (A+)
#4. Marin County
– Niche grades: good for families (A+), public schools (A+), cost of living (D-), weather (A+), outdoor activities (A)
– Population: 258,765
– Median household income: $142,785
– Median home value: $1,390,000
– Top places to live: Corte Madera (A+), San Anselmo (A+), Larkspur (A)
#3. Santa Clara County
– Niche grades: good for families (A+), public schools (A), cost of living (D), weather (A+), outdoor activities (A+)
– Population: 1,903,297
– Median household income: $159,674
– Median home value: $1,382,800
– Top places to live: Evergreen Park (A+), College Terrace (A+), University South (A+)
#2. Alameda County
– Niche grades: good for families (A+), public schools (A+), cost of living (D-), weather (A+), outdoor activities (A+)
– Population: 1,651,949
– Median household income: $126,240
– Median home value: $1,057,400
– Top places to live: Downtown Berkeley (A+), Southside (A+), Central Berkeley (A+)
#1. Orange County
– Niche grades: good for families (A+), public schools (A+), cost of living (D-), weather (A+), outdoor activities (A+)
– Population: 3,164,063
– Median household income: $113,702
– Median home value: $915,500
– Top places to live: Irvine (A+), Woodbridge (A+), Westpark II (A+)