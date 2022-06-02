2 dead in small plane crash in Northern California

OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A small plane crashed Thursday in Northern California, killing two people on board, authorities said.

The single-engine Beech 19A, went down shortly before 12:30 p.m. at Oroville Municipal Airport, authorities said.

Television reports showed the plane nose down, with its tail in the air. The names of those aboard weren’t identified.

Other details about the crash weren’t immediately released.

Oroville is about an hour’s drive north of Sacramento.