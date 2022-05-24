1 hospitalized after LA shooting involving law enforcement

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities are investigating a shooting involving law enforcement officers in East Los Angeles. The LA County Fire Department says paramedics dispatched on a shots-fired call shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday transported one person to a hospital in unknown condition. It wasn’t immediately known if the person had been shot. Television news video from the scene showed a California Highway Patrol car with its rear window shattered. The incident occurred near the interchange of State Route 60 and Interstate 710, about 8 miles east of downtown Los Angeles.