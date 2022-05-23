Workers fend off attempted heist of California jewelry store

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Four intruders armed with hammers attempted to rob a Southern California jewelry store but were blocked by employees who fought back. The Orange County Register reports four people dressed in black burst into Princess Bride Diamonds at noon on Sunday in a busy outdoor shopping mall in Huntington Beach and smashed a display case. Employees rushed forward and kicked at the intruders, and one used a chair to fend off the heist. Police say the suspects fled and no major injuries were reported. Another smash-and-grab jewelry store robbery was reported about an hour later 7 miles away.